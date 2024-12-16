DOZENS OF RAIL TEAMSTERS RATIFY CONTRACTS
Date
12/16/2024 9:46:25 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
37 BLET Members of the Teamsters Rail conference Secure Better Pay and Benefits
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at two railroads represented by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) of the Teamsters Rail Conference have ratified new contracts.
In Michigan, two dozen Teamsters at the Huron and Eastern Railway (HESR) secured a five-year contract increasing their wages by 19.5 percent as well as improving their vacation time. The HESR operates nearly 400 miles of track along the Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron.
At the Indiana Southern Railroad (ISRR), 13 Teamsters ratified their own five-year contract. Workers will see their wages raised by 22.5 percent over the life of the agreement in addition to receiving a new parental leave benefit. The ISRR handles coal and agricultural commodities across 196 miles of track.
"These workers fought long and hard to secure these improvements," said Eddie Hall, President of the BLET. "I can't say enough how proud I am of what they have accomplished."
Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit
Teamster
for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at
Facebook/teamsters .
Contact:
Daniel
Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971
[email protected]
SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN16122024003732001241ID1108998034
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.