Internet Advertising Market Outlook To 2028: Revenues To Grow By $651.2 Billion, Driven By The E-Commerce Boom And Data-Driven Advertising

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Analysis with Regional Breakdowns by (Mobile, Desktop & Laptop, Other) and Type (Large Enterprises, SMEs)

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Advertising Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The internet advertising market is forecasted to grow by USD 651.2 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.69% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by rising digital transformation, increasing internet penetration, and widespread adoption of smartphones. The study identifies the advancements in Ad Tech as one of the prime reasons driving the internet advertising market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in e-commerce and data-driven advertising will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The internet advertising market is segmented as below within the report:



By Platform



Mobile



Desktop and Laptop

Others

By Type



Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Region



North America



APAC



Europe



South America Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading internet advertising market vendors.

Also, the internet advertising market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Accenture PLC

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Boostability Pvt. Ltd.

Conversant Solutions LLC

Dentsu Group Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Meta Platforms Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

PBJ Marketing LLC

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

The Walt Disney Co.

Thrive Internet Marketing Agency

Twitter Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Web Net Creatives

WebFX Yahoo

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900