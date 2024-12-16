IPC EMEA Selects Ivalua To Enhance Franchisees' Procurement Value

After a comprehensive selection process, IPC EMEA has selected Ivalua to streamline the Source-to-Contract operations it manages on behalf of one of the world's largest fast food restaurant chains' franchisees in Europe.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua , a global leader in spend management, today announced that the Independent Purchasing Company Europe Limited (IPC EMEA), has selected Ivalua to enhance its Source-to-Contract (S2C) operations.

IPC EMEA's mission is to help the franchisees of a well-known fast food restaurant chain become more profitable through strategic procurement and supply chain management by purchasing and supplying products in large volumes. In addition to purchasing, managing, and supplying the brand's food, packaging and equipment, IPC EMEA provides a wide range of in-house support services, value-add initiatives, and retail technology solutions for restaurant teams to help with day-to-day operations.

IPC EMEA handles an extensive network of suppliers and distributors, overseeing a portfolio of over 2,500 SKUs. Today, IPC EMEA manages in excess of £1.5 billion worth of contracts for restaurants of the leading fast food chain brand across EMEA.

Having recognised that continuing business growth and managing increased supply chain complexity could no longer be solved using existing ways of working, IPC EMEA sought a comprehensive suite of digital tools to aid the procurement, legal and supply chain teams. After a thorough evaluation, IPC EMEA selected Ivalua's S2C solution due to its robust functional capabilities, unmatched flexibility as well as a strong cultural alignment.

"We chose Ivalua as our trusted business partner because of their ability to meet our business requirements with a comprehensive unified solution. During the selection process, we placed great importance on finding a partner who demonstrated flexibility, with a collaborative approach that was aligned with our culture," said Michael Bailey, IPC EMEA's Transformation & Technology Director.

"Ivalua is delighted to partner with IPC EMEA and looks forward to supporting its efforts in optimising Source-to-Contract processes, driving cost savings, and continuing to deliver value to the franchisees it supports for the multinational fast food restaurant chain, across Europe," said Ian Thompson, VP Northern Europe at Ivalua.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based, AI-powered Spend Management software. Our unified Source-to-Pay platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving sustainability, lowering risk and boosting employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts.

