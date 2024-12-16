World Corrugated Awards 2025 To Set Off Fierce Competition For New Awards And New Honors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHANGHAI, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With rapid development in the global packaging come ever-evolving designs, materials, and production technologies, as well as certain social value and responsibility of corrugated boxes, driving a wave of innovative solutions in the industry. To explore contemporary trends in the corrugated packaging industry and provide a broader for exchange, since 2019,

RX has partnered with corrugated box associations worldwide to launch the biennial "Academy Awards" of the corrugated industry - World Corrugated Awards, in a bid to select the most pioneering design, marketing, management, and social responsibility cases of the year, and honor carton enterprises, teams, and individuals who contribute significantly to the global corrugated industry's progresses.

Since its inception, the competition has attracted active participation from global carton enterprises, with each edition welcoming over 200 carton enterprises presenting more than 300 cases to vie

for the awards. World Corrugated Awards 2025 will feature 3 Lightweight Awards, 3 Business Management Awards, and 2 Social Value Awards, covering 8 distinct dimensions to select the most pioneering industry cases.

Review requirements, process, and timeline

The World Corrugated Awards

2025 officially open award registration channel on December 1, 2024. Each case may apply for 1-3 awards, with no limit on nominations per enterprise or individual. The total score of each entry is determined by a combination of jurors' scoring and online visitor voting, with the former accounting for 70% and the latter for 30% of the total.

Case nomination submission time:

December 2024 - February 2025

Online voting time:

February 2025 - March 2025

Juror scoring time:

March 2025 - April 2025

Awards ceremony:

April 8-10, 2025

Award setting

Lightweight category

Best Lightweight Design of the Year

As transportation and marketing methods for finished packaging products evolve, carton and corrugated boxes demonstrate increasingly diverse styles, leading to a myriad of exceptional box style design cases. This award, therefore, is established by the World Corrugated Awards Organising Committee to recognize exceptional designs that achieve innovation, functional optimization, and material conservation through lightweight concepts in paper packaging product design. Award-winning entries must address common issues facing the industry such as reduced structural strength after weight reduction and limited functionality, while showcasing exceptional appearance, functionality, and user experience, esp. significant value in high-frequency applications such as food delivery packaging and logistics e-commerce packaging.

Materials

to be submitted:



Provide design samples

Patent record documentation (Organiser could provide patent application and protection channels) Application cases

Evaluation dimensions:

1. Design innovation - 20

2. Lightweight effect - 20

3. Applicability and promotability - 20

4. Production difficulty - 20



5. Cost resolution degree

- 10

6. Environment-friendly value - 10

Best Lightweight Material of the Year

This award aims at driving the paper packaging industry towards high-performance, low-resource consumption directions, while encouraging the development of environment-friendly and economically viable lightweight packaging materials. It recognizes enterprises or teams that have developed innovative materials in the paper packaging material field that combine weight reduction, high performance, and environment-friendly traits. Award-winning materials must maintain packaging strength and protective functions while significantly reducing weight and addressing common issues in the paper packaging industry such as poor moisture resistance and high recycling costs.

Materials to be submitted:



Provide design samples

Patent record documentation (Organiser could provide patent application and protection channels) Application cases

Evaluation dimensions:

1. Material performance - 20

2. Market application prospect - 20

3. Cost effectiveness - 20

4. Environment-friendly value - 20

5. Cost resolution degree - 20

Best Lightweight Solution of the Year

The "Best Lightweight Solution of the Year"

Award focuses on solving systemic difficulties in the paper packaging industry, centers around comprehensive innovative solutions, and recognizes enterprises or teams that provide holistic lightweight solutions by integrating materials, design, processes, and technologies in the paper packaging industry. Its goal is to provide forward-thinking approaches for industry development and support high-quality, sustainable industry-wide development by incentivizing excellent practices.

Award-winning solutions must be systematic and practical, achieving weight reduction while maintaining packaging strength, functionality, and sustainability, esp. significant value in high-frequency application areas such as logistics and food packaging. The award encourages comprehensive innovations to address challenges facing the paper packaging industry such as resource waste, low production efficiency, and environmental pressure, and drives lightweight upgrades across the entire industrial chain.

Materials to be submitted:



Provide design samples

Provide real carton marketing cases Highlight description and market promotion scheme

Evaluation dimensions:

1. Solution comprehensiveness - 30

2. Lightweight effect - 30

3. Industry promotion value - 20

4. Environment-friendly effect - 20

Business Management Category

Supply Chain Management Excellence of the Year

The "Supply Chain Management Excellence of the Year" Award aims to recognize the most outstanding achievements in supply chain management within the corrugated paper industry. The award commends the strategic importance of supply chain efficiency, innovation, and sustainability in driving business success and industry progress. Its establishment encourages and acknowledges the critical role of supply chain management in the corrugated paper industry, demonstrating how effective supply chain strategies improve operational efficiency, lower costs, and enhance customer satisfaction.

Materials to be submitted:



Enterprises risk response or risk prevention solutions

What contributions do management teams' various measures make to reducing property loss, talent drain, and strengthening team cohesion?

What issues are encountered during the implementation of various measures? What are their solutions? Most commendable actions in strategy execution?

Evaluation dimensions:

1. Project benefit - 25

2. Project execution - 20

3. Strategy planning design - 20

4. Project cost control - 20

5. Project operation difficulty - 15

Intelligent Production of the Year

The increasing equipment demand in carton manufacturers has significantly inspired technological upgrades in corrugated equipment. Corrugated equipment featuring intelligent control and automated functionality will gradually replace traditional equipment as the future mainstream. Meticulously crafted, highly automated, and low-energy consumption equipment creates more value for carton manufacturers while saving more time. This award, therefore, is to recognize enterprises that have dedicated themselves to developing or using intelligent production equipment, bringing benefits and convenience to carton manufacturers.

Materials to be submitted:



Enterprises' schemes and strategies for plant automation

Difficulties encountered in implementing automated intelligent production and their solutions

Changes in corporate management modes after transitioning to intelligent production Effectiveness of intelligent production mode (cost, benefit, efficiency)

Evaluation dimensions:

1. Project benefit - 30

2. Automation degree - 30

3. Production efficiency - 20

4. Labor cost saving - 20

Business Transformation of the Year

As e-commerce packaging develops by leaps and bounds, market demands for carton packaging also keep evolving. To meet the needs for cartons in the e-commerce era, an increasing number of carton manufacturers are moving away from traditional business modes, in a bid to meet the ever-changing demands of end customers. More personalized and intelligent e-commerce packaging solutions and more diverse functional applications will inject new impetus into the entire corrugated box industry. To encourage the entire industry to actively approach business transformation, this award is established by the World Corrugated Awards Organising Committee to recognize outstanding corrugated box companies that have successfully upgraded and transformed their business.

Materials to be submitted



Enterprises' preparations before business upgrade and transformation

Difficulties encountered during business upgrade and transformation Effectiveness of business transformation (cost, benefit, efficiency)

Evaluation dimensions

1. Project benefit - 40

2. Market value - 30

3. Business upgrade difficulty - 20

4. Environment-friendly value - 10

Social value category

Outstanding People in the Industry of the Year

Today, the booming corrugated packaging industry is inseparable from every practitioner who continuously researches and forges ahead in the sector. Even though one individual may seem powerless, they possess the great potential of creating a rippling effect. This award, therefore, is established by the World Corrugated Awards Organising Committee to recognize five outstanding individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the industry for the year, so as to motivate industry practitioners to continue enhancing their personal capabilities and contribute to industry progress in their respective domains.



Materials to be submitted:

List of content showcasing individual industry influence and personal capabilities (original journals, lead projects, original social media content, media coverage, etc.); personal information and photo; main achievements of the year 2024 (within 400 characters); related pictures; video materials"

Evaluation dimensions:

Direct voting

Best ESG Demonstration of the Year

Best ESG Demonstration of the Year focuses on the social contribution and influence of each manufacturer, while selecting the most influential manufacturer in the corrugated board industry as a benchmark for the year.

Materials to be submitted:



Enterprise profile, explaining business scale and corporate culture List of social contributions and influential events made by the enterprise for the year

Evaluation dimensions:

Direct voting

Award benefits



World Corrugated Awards Trophy

World Corrugated Awards Event Fund: Ranging from 500 to 1,500 USD for award-winning teams/individuals based on award category

Headline promotion once on packaging industry authoritative we-media: [Micro Vision of Carton]

Joint online and offline promotion by Global Packaging Media Alliance (GPMA) media members Overseas social media channel publicity at SinoCorrugated

The World Corrugated Awards extends a glittering invitation to pioneers who fuel the future of corrugated packaging with boundless enthusiasm! Here, every distinctive work served

holds the impetus to the industry's waves. If you possess such a gem, the WCA stage is radiating with splendor, awaiting your dazzling debut!

SOURCE RX (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

