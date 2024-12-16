Cancer Immunotherapy Market Insights, Growth, Opportunities In Personalized Medicine | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global cancer immunotherapy was valued at more than US$ 92.11 billion in 2024. It is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 12.84% between 2024 and 2031. The worldwide cancer immunotherapy market is predicted to reach the value of US$ 258.22 billion by the end of 2031.

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cancer immunotherapy market is evolving rapidly, driven by advancements in biological therapies aimed at enhancing the body's immune response to combat cancer. This market is research-driven, with a strong emphasis on discovering molecules that can generate immune responses against various types of cancer. The market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, immunomodulators, vaccines, and checkpoint inhibitors, with the checkpoint inhibitors segment expected to experience the highest growth rate.

Checkpoint inhibitors, which work by blocking proteins that prevent immune cells from attacking cancer cells, have shown substantial promise in treating various cancers. Their growing adoption, coupled with significant improvements in the efficacy and accuracy of newer medicines, is a major contributor to the market's expansion. As targeted therapies continue to outpace traditional treatments, their role in cancer treatment is becoming increasingly significant.

Immunotherapy, a form of biological treatment, improves the immune system's ability to fight cancer. This is achieved through the use of compounds either derived from biological sources or created in the laboratory. The rise in the prevalence of cancer worldwide is another key driver for this market. In the U.S., cancer remains the leading cause of mortality, creating a substantial demand for innovative treatments that not only improve survival rates but also minimize side effects.

Furthermore, the increase in R&D activities by leading pharmaceutical companies plays a pivotal role in advancing cancer immunotherapy. For example, TILT Bio therapeutics secured over $10 million in financing for its oncology immunotherapy assets, further emphasizing the industry's commitment to developing more effective treatments. Industry leaders, including experts like Justin Wilson, partner at Withers & Rodgers, have highlighted the potential of microbial innovations in drug discovery, particularly in the field of immunotherapy.

In addition to these developments, the increasing shift toward personalized medicine, enhanced by targeted immunotherapies, is expected to contribute to the continued growth of the cancer immunotherapy market. As companies focus on leveraging these technologies, the overall outlook for this market remains highly positive, offering hope for better outcomes and improved quality of life for cancer patients.

Increasing Adoption of Cancer Immunotherapy Over Traditional Treatment Options

Cancer immunotherapy is experiencing significant growth as it is increasingly being favoured over traditional treatment options like chemotherapy and radiation therapy. These conventional treatments, though effective in destroying cancer cells, also have a significant drawback: they often harm healthy cells, leading to severe side effects. In contrast, immunotherapies enhance the body's immune system using engineered proteins, such as monoclonal antibodies, which target cancer cells more selectively and cause fewer side effects. This mechanism of action makes immunotherapies a more attractive option for cancer treatment, driving their growing adoption worldwide.

Popularity of Immunotherapy Due to Cost-Effectiveness and Reduced Side Effects

Among the various immunotherapeutic approaches, monoclonal antibodies are particularly popular due to their cost-effectiveness compared to other treatment modalities. Despite this, the global cancer immunotherapy market is expected to see a rise in demand for immune checkpoint inhibitors. These inhibitors, known for their high success rates and effectiveness in treating various cancer types, are anticipated to become a major focus in the coming years. Their ability to enhance the immune system's ability to attack cancer cells more efficiently is fueling this trend.

Growing Focus on Key Cancer Types: Breast and Lung Cancer

The cancer immunotherapy market is segmented by therapeutic area, with major focuses on blood cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, breast cancer, lung cancer, and colorectal cancer. Breast cancer has been the predominant target for immunotherapy treatments, with significant strides made in its treatment. However, lung cancer is gaining attention due to rising pollution levels and an increase in the number of smokers, making it a key therapeutic area for immunotherapies. The increasing incidence of lung cancer is pushing the demand for innovative immunotherapeutic solutions.

Rise in R&D Activities and Development of More Effective Therapies

The surge in research and development activities is another crucial driver of the cancer immunotherapy market. New and improved therapies, including monoclonal antibodies and histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors, have been introduced to address various types of cancer, such as multiple myeloma. These therapies show promising results in terms of survival rates and reduced toxicity, offering a more favourable alternative to traditional chemotherapy. Ongoing R&D in cancer immunotherapy is expected to continue producing better outcomes, leading to an expansion of the market.

Monoclonal Antibodies: The Dominant Immunotherapeutic Option

Monoclonal antibodies continue to dominate the cancer immunotherapy market. They are the most commonly prescribed immunotherapeutic drugs worldwide due to their proven effectiveness and relatively lower cost. The success of bispecific antibodies, like Amgen's Blincyto, has further solidified the role of monoclonal antibodies in cancer treatment. Advances in R&D are enhancing their application, with new types of monoclonal antibodies, such as conjugated and bispecific antibodies, being developed to target various cancer cells more efficiently. This progress is expected to maintain the dominant role of monoclonal antibodies in the market.

High Manufacturing and R&D Costs: A Barrier to Market Growth

Despite the promising future for cancer immunotherapy, there are significant challenges, particularly related to the high costs associated with research, development, and manufacturing. Developing new immunotherapies requires substantial financial resources, deterring smaller companies from entering the market. The specialized nature of cancer immunotherapy and the significant investment required for new technologies also contribute to the high barriers to entry. As a result, market growth can be hindered by the uncertainty of achieving profitability, especially for emerging companies in this niche segment.

Regional Outlook: North America and Asia-Pacific

Regionally, North America is expected to remain a key market for cancer immunotherapy, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, government support, and a high cancer prevalence. In particular, the growing adoption of immunotherapy and the development of bioinformatics tools for drug development are accelerating growth in the region. Asia-Pacific, particularly countries like China and Japan, is anticipated to experience the fastest growth. With several new immunotherapy drugs receiving approval and ongoing clinical trials, the region is becoming a major hub for cancer immunotherapy development. As new therapies are introduced, these markets will play a crucial role in expanding global access to immunotherapy treatments.

Recent Developments:



Expansion of CAR-T Cell Therapy : CAR-T cell therapies, especially for hematologic cancers like leukaemia and lymphoma, continue to gain widespread adoption. Recent FDA approvals for new CAR-T treatments are providing more effective options for patients who have not responded to conventional therapies.

Advancements in Checkpoint Inhibitors : Checkpoint inhibitors such as PD-1 and CTLA-4 inhibitors have shown remarkable success in treating melanoma, lung cancer, and certain blood cancers. These treatments work by blocking immune checkpoint proteins, enabling the immune system to better recognize and fight cancer cells.

Integration of AI in Personalized Treatment : The use of AI and machine learning in cancer immunotherapy is accelerating, particularly in the analysis of large datasets to identify biomarkers and predict how patients will respond to treatments. This helps in tailoring more precise and personalized cancer immunotherapy strategies.

Progress in Cancer Vaccines and Oncolytic Viruses : Cancer vaccines and oncolytic viruses are being researched as potential tools for treatment. Oncolytic viruses are engineered to specifically infect and kill cancer cells, adding a promising dimension to immunotherapy. Emergence of Combination Therapies : The combination of checkpoint inhibitors with other treatment modalities like cancer vaccines or radiation is gaining momentum in clinical trials. These combination therapies aim to enhance the overall efficacy of cancer immunotherapies, showing promising results in various trials.

This report is also available in the following languages: Japanese (がん免疫療法市場), Korea (암 면역치료제 시장), china (癌症免疫治疗市场), French (Marché de l'immunothérapie contre le cancer), German (Markt für Krebsimmuntherapie), and Italy (Mercato dell'immunoterapia contro il cancro), etc.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: #request-a-sample

