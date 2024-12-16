5G Millimeter Wave Radio Frequency Chips Market Share To Rise At 20.1% CAGR, To Reach USD 231.68 Billion By 2034 | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing of 5G in telecommunication, automotive and IoT are boosting the 5G millimeter wave frequency chips market. New York, USA, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamics The global 5G millimeter wave frequency chips market size is projected to grow from USD 37.14 billion in 2024 to USD 231.68 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 20.1%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research. Market Overview 5G millimeter wave radio frequency chips are specific constituents that function in the elevated frequency spectrum, normally spanning 24 GHz to 100 GHz. These chips are competent in reinforcing the ultra-speedier data rates and low latency interactions needed by 5G networks. Dissimilar to conventional cellular technologies, which depend on lesser frequency bands, 5G frameworks utilize an amalgamation of low, mid, and high-frequency bands with millimeter waves showcasing the elevated frequency spectrum. This sanctions 5G to convey faster speeds, more dependable links, and profound network potential. Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Report: Key Insights from Report

The market for 5G millimeter wave radio frequency chips is significantly shaped by the growing demand for accelerated, low latency interaction frameworks.

The 5G millimeter wave radio frequency chips market segmentation is mainly based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the ASIC segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. 5G Millimeter Wave Radio Frequency Chips Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2024 USD 37.14 billion Market size value in 2025 USD 44.57 billion Revenue Forecast in 2034 USD 231.68 billion CAGR 20.1% from 2025 to 2034 Base Year 2024 Historical Data 2020-2023 Forecast Period 2025-2034

Market's Growth Drivers

Integration of Chips into Consumer Electronics: There is a growing amalgamation of 5G millimeter wave radio frequency chips into consumer electronics, especially smartphones, tablets, and wearable gadgets. As the 5G network augments worldwide, consumers want gadgets that can capitalize on the full possibility of elevated speed and low latency links. Makers are reacting by embodying mmWave RF chips into their commodities, sanctioning speedier data transfer rates and enhanced connectivity, contributing to the 5G millimeter wave radio frequency chips market growth.

Escalating Automotive Industry : The application of 5G mmWave RF chips is surging in the automotive industry, especially in autonomous vehicles. The requirement for ultra-dependable, low-latency interaction is important for the secure functioning of autonomous vehicles, which depend on real-time data transference for navigation, hurdle detection, and authority.

Progression in Semiconductor Technology : Progression in semiconductor technology sanctions the advancement of compact, productive, and economical chips. Inventions in substances, outline, and fabrication procedures have caused the generation of elevated presentation mmWave RF chips that can be combined into a broad gamut of gadgets and applications.

List of 5G Millimeter Wave Radio Frequency Chips Market Key Players



Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Qorvo, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

MediaTek Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG Anokiwave, Inc.

Geographical Analysis

North America accounted for the largest 5G millimeter wave radio frequency chips market share. This is primarily due to the premature and extensive acquisition of 5G technology covering the region. The US especially has observed notable funding in the 5G framework due to private sector enterprise and government reinforcement.

Europe is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to robust government enterprise and notable funding in the 5G framework. The European Union has been dynamic in establishing policies and frameworks to speed up 5G deployment, covering member nations such as Germany, the UK, and France, spearheading the regional market share.





Market Segmentation

By Type Outlook



CPU

GPU

FPGA

DSP

ASIC Others

By Application Outlook



Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Robot

IoT

Big Data and Cloud Computing Others

By Region Outlook



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



Vietnam

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

