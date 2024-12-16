Centrus Energy To Participate In Goldman Sachs Energy, Cleantech & Utilities Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BETHESDA,

Md., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Corp. (NYSE America: LEU) today announced that management are scheduled to participate in Energy, CleanTech & Utilities on January 8. The company will participate in a fireside chat at 2:20PM ET on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, and host one-on-one investor meetings that day.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Centrus' Investor Relations website:

.

To request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at the conference, please contact your Goldman Sachs representative.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy is a trusted American supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry, helping meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free energy. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,850 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to more than 7 billion tons of coal.



With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is pioneering production of High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium and is leading the effort to restore America's uranium enrichment capabilities at scale so that we can meet our clean energy, energy security, and national security needs. Find out more at

.

Contacts:

Investors: Neal Nagarajan at [email protected]

Media: Lindsey Geisler at [email protected]

SOURCE Centrus Energy Corp.

