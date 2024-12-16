Media Advisory - Emergency Support CUPW Rally

In response, CUPW Toronto, CUPW Scarborough, and the Toronto & York Region Labour Council have called a rally for Monday, December 16th at 10am. The rally will be held at 622 College St, in front of the office of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

For more than a month, CUPW members have attempted to settle their dispute and negotiate a fair contract for all workers. But, in response to a government which has clearly shown its willingness to intervene on behalf of the employer, Canada Post Corporation has refused to bargain fairly or in good faith. This follows a trend of Liberal government intervention on the side of the employer, attacking workers' rights and ensuring the employers won't bargain in good faith.

Now, in the face of imminent unconstitutional back-to-work mandates, CUPW members and working people are standing up to a government which has sold them out. We call on all working people concerned about the dramatic escalation in government intervention to join us in protest.