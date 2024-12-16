British soldier gets murdered by fellow mercenary in Ukraine

(MENAFN) A British coroner has confirmed that former paratrooper Daniel Burke, 36, was killed by a fellow mercenary in an incident near Ukraine's front lines in August 2023. Manchester Area Coroner Zak Golombeck ruled that Burke's death was caused by "cowardice and dishonor" and rejected claims that it was an accident, despite initial reports. According to the coroner, Burke was unarmed and unable to defend himself when he was killed.



Ukrainian authorities initially investigated the death after Burke went missing and questioned Abdelfetah 'Adam' Nourine, an Australian fighter nicknamed "Jihadi Adam." Nourine had initially told authorities that he shot Burke accidentally during target practice. However, his account was contradicted by a post-mortem examination and ballistics tests, which showed that the weapon used could not have been fired accidentally. Nourine later led authorities to Burke’s body, which was found buried in an underground pipe at a military training site.



Nourine has since fled Ukraine and is now wanted by local authorities.

