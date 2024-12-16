Toradex Ranked In Top 22% Of Companies Assessed By Ecovadis, Earns Bronze Rating For Sustainability Excellence

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 13 December 2024, Horw, Switzerland: Toradex, a global leader in embedded computing solutions, is proud to announce that it has been ranked among the top 22% of companies assessed by EcoVadis and has earned a Bronze rating for sustainability excellence. EcoVadis, a trusted global that evaluates corporate sustainability performance across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria, recognized Toradex for its strong commitment to responsible business practices. This achievement highlights Toradex's continued dedication to managing sustainability risks and implementing responsible initiatives.



EcoVadis has grown into a globally trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, with a network of more than 130,000 rated companies across 180 countries and spanning 220 industries. The company awards its ratings after conducting a thorough evaluation of a company's performance across four key areas: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.



Toradex's rating places the company among the top 22% of businesses assessed worldwide, reflecting its effective sustainability management system and ongoing dedication to enhancing its environmental and social impact.



“We are honored to receive this recognition from EcoVadis,” said Stephan Dubach, Co-Founder and EVP at Toradex.“This achievement is a testament to our continuous efforts to integrate sustainability into every aspect of our business. We remain dedicated to further improving our practices to create a more sustainable future for our company, customers, partners, and the wider industry.”



EcoVadis' comprehensive methodology evaluates companies across a wide range of criteria, encouraging continuous improvement in sustainability practices. Toradex's progress is a key part of its broader goal to contribute positively to the environment and society while delivering cutting-edge, sustainable products for its global customer base.



For further information on EcoVadis' ratings and methodology, visit



About Toradex:



Toradex specializes in embedded hardware and software, offering Arm®-based System on Modules (SoMs) and customized Single Board Computers (SBCs); and industrial-grade software such as Torizon, an easy-to-use open-source industrial Linux platform.

Toradex's offerings are an ideal fit in applications such as healthcare, transportation, industrial automation, test & measurement and smart city. Its easy-to-use, commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing SoMs are pin-compatible thereby offering scalability. They also come with free premium support and long-term product availability. Through innovation, Toradex performs market-leading integration of hardware, software and services to reduce complexity, time-to-market, risk and costs for its customers.



Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Horw, Switzerland, the company's network stretches across the globe with offices in the U.S., Canada, China, India, Japan and Brazil. For more information, please visit



