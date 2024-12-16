(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Money-savvy Argentinians can now buy products directly from the US and China through Mercado Libre, Latin America's largest marketplace. This marks the first time Argentinians can shop globally through their trusted local platform.



The change stems from President Milei's new economic freedo policies. Shoppers can now spend up to $3,000 per shipment, up from the previous $1,000 limit. The first $400 of each purchase stays duty-free, with only VAT applying.



Mercado Libre's move responds to Argentinians' growing appetite for international goods, especially through Amazon. The platform aims to keep local shoppers on its site while offering competitive global options. This strategy already works well in Mexico, where international products make up 15% of sales.







The timing proves strategic. As Argentina loosens its traditionally strict import rules, Mercado Libre positions itself as the bridge between local shoppers and global sellers. The platform might even handle international deliveries through its established local shipping network.



This shift matters because it gives Argentinians more choices at better prices. Local consumers gain access to products previously out of reach, while the economy benefits from increased market competition.



The real story here goes beyond simple online shopping. It shows how Argentina moves toward economic openness, with technology making international trade accessible to everyday consumers.



Mercado Libre Matches Amazon: Global Shopping Arrives in Argentina

MENAFN16122024007421016031ID1108996637