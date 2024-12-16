Synthetic Turf Market To Surpass USD 13.1 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Synthetic Turf size is expected to register 5.2% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by water conservation initiatives.

Selbyville, Delaware , Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synthetic Turf was valued at USD 8.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 13.1 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights

As and trends rise worldwide, more people are engaging in sports, fueling the demand for high-quality sports surfaces. Synthetic turf stands out as a reliable, high-performance option, offering durability and adaptability to the needs of sports like soccer, rugby, and field hockey. This increasing demand is further supported by the growth of youth sports leagues and community programs, which prioritize safe, resilient, and all-weather playing surfaces.

The synthetic turf market from polyethylene held a significant share, generating about USD 4.7 billion in 2023, with expectations of growing at a 5.3% CAGR through 2032. Known for its exceptional UV resistance, polyethylene effectively guards against color fading and degradation from sun exposure, ensuring synthetic turf maintains its aesthetic appeal and functionality over time. Technological advancements in PE fiber have allowed for synthetic turf that closely resembles natural grass, appealing to consumers with a preference for realistic textures and appearances. Additionally, PE fibers can be customized for height, density, and color, enhancing the turf's adaptability across various applications.

By application, the synthetic turf market is divided into sports fields, residential landscaping, and commercial landscaping. Sports fields accounted for approximately 59% of the market share in 2023 and are expected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Synthetic turf's versatility across sports such as soccer, baseball, and field hockey makes it ideal for multi-sport venues that prioritize maximizing usage and profitability. Technological advancements have improved the turf's shock absorption and traction, contributing to player safety-an increasingly important focus for sports organizations worldwide. As safety concerns continue to grow, demand for synthetic turf as a safer alternative is rising, particularly in contact sports.

The U.S. dominates the North American synthetic turf market, accounting for around 78% of the regional share, driven by a strong sports culture that spans youth leagues to professional levels. The demand for quality playing surfaces is not limited to sports fields; it is expanding into residential and commercial landscaping. A growing number of owners and organizations are implementing synthetic turf for applications such as lawns, playgrounds, and pet areas, which opens new avenues in the market.

Synthetic Turf Market Players

Companies including AstroTurf, Challenger Industries, Controlled Products, LLC, EasyTurf, FieldTurf, ForeverLawn, Global Syn-Turf, Hellas Construction, K9Grass, Shaw Sports Turf, Sprinturf, SYNLawn, Synthetic Turf International, Tarkett Sports, TigerTurf are some firms working in synthetic turf industry.

This Synthetic Turf market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue (USD Billion) & volume (Millions Square Feet) from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:

Market, By Material



Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP) Nylon

Market, By Application



Sports fields



Soccer/football



Baseball



Golf (putting greens, tee lines)

Others (hockey, rugby, etc)

Residential landscaping

Commercial landscaping Others (rooftop gardens, pet turf, etc)

Market, Distribution Channel



Online Offline

