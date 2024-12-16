Egypt Discusses Cooperation With UN-Habitat

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Local Development Manal Awad met with Rania Hedaya, Regional Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), and Ahmed Rizk, Head of the UN-Habitat Cairo Office, to explore future areas of collaboration on Sunday.





During the meeting, Minister Awad highlighted the success of the 12th edition of the World Urban Forum, held in Cairo from 4-8 November, under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. She emphasized the Ministry's readiness to build on the forum's outcomes, particularly in areas of urban development, city-level initiatives, and projects targeting sustainable urbanization across Egypt's governorates.





Hedaya commended the Ministry's crucial role in ensuring the success of the World Urban Forum. She acknowledged the Ministry's full support in hosting the event, noting that it was a collaborative effort that showcased Egypt's commitment to urban development.





Hedaya also expressed her enthusiasm for further cooperation with the Ministry of Local Development in the near future, particularly in implementing urban and developmental initiatives in various Egyptian governorates. She highlighted potential areas for collaboration in line with UN-Habitat's objectives, including urban development, infrastructure upgrades, and sanitation projects.





The meeting also explored several proposed initiatives for joint efforts in both Upper and Lower Egypt. These initiatives covered a range of critical areas, such as upgrading informal settlements, improving access to drinking water and sanitation services, and enhancing urban coordination. Additionally, they discussed the potential for Egypt's successful development experiences, including the“Decent Life” presidential initiative, to be shared with other African nations through UN-Habitat's regional offices.





This dialogue reflects a shared commitment to advancing sustainable urban development and improving living conditions across Egypt and the African continent.