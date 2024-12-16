Syrians say West give up on them hoping this not to happen again

(MENAFN) In Damascus' palaces, prisons, and mosques, the feeling that stood out the most was optimism during this amazing, perplexing week. The faith for a better nation and that the globe will assist them build it.



They have hoped before but it was useless. In 2011, Britain, France and Germany alongside with US Leader Barack requesting Assad to "stand aside". It was up to the citizens of Syria to control their own future, they announced.



Syrians think they have currently done that. The quick military improvement that shot down the dictator may have been controlled by the Islamist group HTS, but every Syrian we talked to think it had happened in their name. It was the peak of years of sacrifice, martyrdom and struggle by the whole individuals.



The West give up on the Syrian citizens once, it was said. This must not happen again.



