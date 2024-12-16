No Russian Warships Off Crimea Coast

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No Russian warships have been deployed on combat duty in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov as of Monday morning.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Ukrainian Navy .



“There are no enemy warships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy warships in the Sea of ​​Azov,” the brief report states.

Russians destroying ecosystem of Azov-Black Sea region -

According to the Navy, there are currently seven enemy naval vessels in the Mediterranean Sea, four of which are carriers of Kalibr missiles, with a total salvo of up to 41 missiles.

No ships passed through the Kerch Strait in the past 24 hours.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, China is upping pressure on Taiwan by running large-scale military exercises close to the island.