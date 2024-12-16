No Russian Warships Off Crimea Coast
Date
12/16/2024 2:09:46 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No Russian warships have been deployed on combat duty in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov as of Monday morning.
This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Ukrainian Navy .
Read also:
“There are no enemy warships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov,” the brief report states.
Russians destroying ecosystem of Azov-Black Sea region - Navy
According to the Navy, there are currently seven enemy naval vessels in the Mediterranean Sea, four of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to 41 missiles.
No ships passed through the Kerch Strait in the past 24 hours.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, China is upping pressure on Taiwan by running large-scale military exercises close to the island.
MENAFN16122024000193011044ID1108996096
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.