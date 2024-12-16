Envoys Speak Of Robust Ties With Qatar On QND

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Several Ambassadors have extended their congratulations to the Qatari leadership, and people of Qatar commending Qatar's achievements and the robust bilateral relations between their countries and Qatar on the occasion of Qatar National Day (QND).

The Ambassadors shared their congratulatory messages with The Peninsula on the occasion.

US Ambassador to Qatar H E Timmy Davis

On this Qatar National Day, I am the luckiest American Ambassador in the world; lucky to be serving my country among the great people of Qatar.

The United States and Qatar have a deep history, spanning five decades, and we continue to deepen our ties year after year. We continue to work together to bring the regional conflict to an end, which is a testament to Qatar's indispensable role as a mediator. Last month, we welcomed Qatar to the United States' Visa Waiver Program, allowing for seamless travel for business and tourism between our countries.

This made Qatar the first Arab country to be admitted to the program. I want the Qatari people to know that the United States values your partnership and sees Qatar as an indispensable ally and friend. Together, we will continue to foster unbreakable bonds and deepen our cooperation. I take this opportunity to wish you all a wonderful Qatar National Day!

Australian Ambassador to Qatar H E Shane Flanagan

On this joyous occasion of Qatar National Day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations on behalf of Australia. As I attended the wonderful cultural events at Darb Al Saai last week and witnessed Qatari singing, music, art and cultural performances, I was reminded of the many similarities between our people.

This day is a celebration of the nation's cultural heritage, rich history, and the progress Qatar has made in shaping a brighter future for its people. I thank you for Qatar's hospitality and for sharing its culture and history with all those who call Qatar home.

Australia and Qatar enjoy a strong and enduring friendship built on mutual respect.

Over the years, our two nations have collaborated in variety of fields, including trade, education, and cultural exchange. These partnerships are a testament to the bonds of friendship and understanding that continue to grow between us and we were honoured to receive a visit this year by H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. This was the first visit to Australia by a Qatari Prime Minister and we hope to continue to elevate the level of our engagement.

As Qatar commemorates this special day, we admire Qatar's achievements in areas such as innovation, energy, sports, global diplomacy and many other fields.

The determination of people of Qatar is inspiring, and its contributions on the world stage reflect the strength of the nation. We are thankful for the role Qatar continues to play as a trusted mediator in many global disputes.

Qatar's commitment to this demanding role demonstrates the priority Qatar attaches to achieving peace, and we are appreciative for Qatar's continued work in this space.

In Australia, we take pride in our multicultural society, including a small but vibrant Qatari community which enriches our nation with their traditions, values, and talents, fostering even closer connections between our countries.

I thank Qatar for valuing our Australian community here in the same way, and for always treating our Australian history and culture with respect.

As you celebrate the National Day, please know that your Australian friends share in your pride and happiness.

May this day be filled with joy, unity, and the hope of an even more prosperous future for Qatar.

British Ambassador to Qatar H E Neerav Patel

My warmest wishes to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and all Qataris on the National Day. The UK is delighted to share in the celebration of Qatar's many accomplishments, its thriving culture, traditions and customs, and its bright future. We are proud friends, and we look forward to even closer solidarity and cooperation in the coming years. On a personal level, my family and I complete our first year in Doha, we are delighted to call Qatar our home.

Happy National Day!

Swedish Ambassador to Qatar H E Gautam Bhattacharyya

On the occasion of Qatar National Day 2024, on behalf of the Kingdom of Sweden, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to the leadership, citizens, and residents of this remarkable nation.

This special day is a celebration of Qatar's steadfast commitment to progress, unity, and prosperity under the visionary leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Qatar's achievements in nation-building are a source of admiration for the international community. From its impressive advancements in infrastructure and sustainable development to its robust education and healthcare systems.

Qatar continues to set benchmarks for excellence. Its unwavering commitment to sports is remarkable, as the nation has firmly established itself as a global sporting hub. Equally commendable is the nation's growing prominence in international diplomacy, where its efforts in fostering peace and dialogue have earned global respect and trust.

This year has been particularly significant for Sweden-Qatar relations, marking a high point in our partnership. The historic visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Stockholm in September this year underscored the strong ties between our nations.

This was followed by high-level visits from Sweden to Qatar, including those of the Defence Minister, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, and the State Secretary for Foreign Affairs.

These exchanges have deepened our collaboration across sectors and strengthened the foundation of our bilateral relations. Sweden remains a committed and reliable partner to Qatar across the board; from technology and innovation to environmental and social sustainability.

As Qatar celebrates this momentous day, we wish its people - citizens and residents alike - good health, happiness, and continued success. May Qatar's journey of progress and its contributions to global peace and development continue to inspire the world. Happy National Day, Qatar.