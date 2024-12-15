Gaza Sky Geeks Teams Up With Edraak To Boost Digital Skills For Palestinian Youth

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Gaza Sky Geeks, a programme of the international organisation Mercy Corps, has formed a strategic partnership with Edraak, the non-profit educational initiative of the Queen Rania Foundation for Education and Development, aimed at equipping Palestinian youth with essential digital skills to thrive for today's job market.

Announced on Sunday by Edraak, the collaboration combines the expertise and networks of both organisations to offer new opportunities for young Palestinians, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Established in collaboration with for Startups, Gaza Sky Geeks has been a leader in training Palestinian youth in programming and digital skills in the West Bank and Gaza Strip for nearly a decade, preparing them for the demands of the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Chairman of Edraak's Board of Directors Bassem Saad highlighted the significance of this collaboration in advancing the platform's mission to provide accessible, high-quality and free online education.

He emphasised that Edraak's core vision is to create long-lasting, positive change in Arab communities by empowering youth through continuous learning opportunities.

Saad added that the partnership with Gaza Sky Geeks is a key step in helping Palestinian youth overcome economic challenges and position themselves better in the global workforce.

He highlighted that this initiative comes at a critical time for Gaza's youth, many of whom have faced educational disruption due to more than 15 months of instability.

The collaboration seeks to deliver specialised training programmes tailored to the specific needs of young people in Gaza, supporting them in navigating current challenges while providing access to advanced education and professional opportunities.

Executive Director of Gaza Sky Geeks Alan Kadhi acknowledged the urgency of forming both local and international partnerships, particularly in light of the ongoing hardships in the region, including the recent war in Gaza and escalating violence in the West Bank.

He underlined that expanding the programme's reach and opening up new opportunities for Palestinian businesses and youth is essential to overcoming these challenges and unlocking new economic prospects.

The collaboration also aims to boost ties between Palestinian and Jordanian institutions in the fields of economic and technological empowerment.

Both sides share the belief that technology is a powerful enabler of economic growth, particularly through remote work opportunities, and that empowering young people with the necessary skills is crucial for long-term economic resilience.

In 2023, Gaza Sky Geeks trained over 3,000 graduates and more than 7,000 trainees in Gaza, but the organisation's activities were suspended following the escalation of war in the Strip in October of the previous year.