UK To Provide 50 Mln Of Emergency Aid To Syrians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- The UK announced Sunday that it has committed POUND 50 million of humanitarian aid to support the Syrian people in their hour of need as part of efforts to build long-term security and stability across the Middle East.

Following the welcome fall of Bashar Al-Assad's regime, the Foreign Secretary has announced new emergency aid that will be delivered through UN and NGO agencies to help the most vulnerable Syrians, both in Syria, and in Lebanon and Jordan.

The UK joined talks in Aqaba yesterday, hosted by Jordan and attended by Ministers and representatives of the Arab Contact Group, Bahrain, Qatar, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the European Union, United Nations, France, Germany and the US, where participants expressed commitment to principles that they believe are in the best interests of the Syrian people, the region and the world at this critical time.

In Syria, where over 16 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, POUND 30 million of UK support will help provide immediate help to more than a million people including food, shelter, emergency healthcare, and protection for the most vulnerable, as well as support emerging needs including the rehabilitation of essential services such as water, hospitals and schools.

Alongside the humanitarian announcement, the Foreign Secretary has also set out new funding to support the OPCW's work in Syria.

The use of chemical weapons in Syria under the Assad regime exacted a horrendous human toll and must never be repeated.

A 120,000 package for the OPCW will support its missions to rid Syria of chemical weapons and help the interim Syrian Government fulfil its commitment to protect chemical weapons sites and never use these weapons under any circumstances. (end)

