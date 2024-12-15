Brazil’S New VAT Rate Hits 28.55%, World’S Highest After Reform

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's recent tax reform, approved by the Senate, has sparked debate among economists and business leaders. The new Value Added Tax (VAT) rate is set to reach 28.55%, surpassing Hungary's current 27% rate. This change positions Brazil as the country with the highest VAT rate globally.



The reform aims to simplify Brazil's complex tax system. However, it comes with a hefty price tag for consumers and businesses. The high rate results from last-minute concessions made to various sectors, including sanitation and healthcare.



Despite concerns about the tax burden, supporters argue that the reform will boost economic efficiency. They claim it will reduce tax evasion and legal disputes, potentially lowering the effective tax rate. The new system's technology and reduced informality could increase government revenue.



Critics worry about the impact on businesses and consumers. They fear the high rate could stifle economic growth and harm competitiveness. Some argue that the numerous exceptions and special treatments defeat the purpose of simplification.







The reform includes a mechanism to potentially lower the rate to 26.5% by 2032. This depends on a review of tax incentives and their economic impact. The government must propose changes if the rate exceeds this threshold.



Ultimately, the success of this reform hinges on its implementation and economic outcomes. While it aims to streamline Brazil's tax system, the high rate poses challenges. Only time will tell if the benefits outweigh the costs for Brazil's economy and its citizens.



