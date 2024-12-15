Tourist Bus Is Involved In Accident In Poland Near Border With Ukraine, 19 People Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, a Polish tourist bus carrying residents of Krosno, Podkarpackie Voivodeship, was involved in an accident between the settlements of Ustrzykach Dolnych and Wolosate near the border with Ukraine.

As a result, 19 people out of 50 who were on the bus were injured, Ukrinform reports citing Rmf24 .

As noted, the incident occurred on the highway No. 897 between the settlements of Ustrzykach Dolnych and Wolosate, near Przemyśl. The bus was traveling with members of the Polish Tourist and Local History Society from the city of Krosno, Podkarpackie Voivodeship.

According to police, the bus turned over on its left side at a bend in the road. As a result, 19 people were hospitalized in the region.

Police are establishing the cause of the accident, the bus driver was sober.

As reported by Ukrinform, two Ukrainian citizens died in the accident that occurred in Medica near the border with Ukraine , and two more are in hospitals.

Photo: KP PSP w Ustrzykach Dolnych