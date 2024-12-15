2024 Design Intelligence Award Ceremony Held With Great Splendor

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) The 2024 Design Intelligence Award (DIA) ceremony took place on December 6 at the China Academy of Art Liangzhu Campus. The Fourier General-Purpose Humanoid Robot GR-1 won the top honor-the Grand Prize. The THETA Implant Surgery Robot System, Digital Central Axis: Immersive Interactive Digital of Beijing's Central Axis, Pic Copilot, and the Ventete aH-1 Helmet (UK) received Awards.

Founded in 2015, the Design Intelligence Award (DIA) is the first international academy award in the field of industrial design in China. Upholding the core values of“Humanistic Intellect, Life Wisdom, Industrial Think Tank, and Science-Art Intelligence,” it has successfully held nine editions. The DIA aims for professionalism, internationality, and perspectiveness, making it the most influential industrial design competition in China and an important global platform for discussing intelligent design and innovative wisdom.

The current DIA edition was officially launched on December 15, 2023, and has received over 8,000 entries from 47 countries and regions worldwide, adding seven new participating countries and achieving representation from 76 countries and regions for the first time. Among the entries, 360 works from 21 countries and regions were awarded, with 39 outstanding works reaching the finals. Notably, 58% of the selected works are not yet on the market, and 56% are making their global debut. This year's entries reflect the global diversity and cross-cultural exchange of the contemporary era, covering cutting-edge applications in artificial intelligence, brain-computer interfaces, virtual reality, new materials, and more. They actively explore new fields of augmented reality and human-machine symbiosis within emerging industries like low-altitude economy, digital cultural tourism, and humanoid robotics, promoting the reconstruction and upgrading of global supply chains, innovation chains, and value chains in the era of Industry 4.0.

Awarding Organization: Shanghai Fourier Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

Winning Work: Fourier General-Purpose Humanoid Robot GR-1 (China)

Award Citation: A complete humanoid framework with a robust platform customization, combining bionics with high-performance robotic technology, endowing the machine with a sense of life and immense intelligent potential.

Awarding Organization: Hangzhou Jianjia Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Winning Work: THETA Dental Implant Surgery Robot System

Award Citation: A dual-mode, multi-configuration, mobile and easy-to-operate robot. The integrated digital design enhances precision and efficiency, showcasing the promising prospects of artificial intelligence in the dental field while promoting equitable access to oral healthcare.

Awarding Organization: Alibaba International Digital Business Group

Winning Work: Pic Copilot

Award Citation: Clever and simple design, highly efficient and practical AI, integrating multicultural experiences and addressing commercial pain points, effectively covering a wide range of user demands for everyday issues.

Awarding Organization: Tencent Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Winning Work: Digital Central Axis: Immersive Interactive Digital Exhibition

Award Citation: The largest hyper-realistic digital twin space of Beijing's Central Axis to date, marking the first global application of gaming technology in world heritage nominations. The integration of historical heritage and modern technology is profoundly significant.

Awarding Organization: Ventete Ltd (UK)

Winning Work: Ventete aH-1 Helmet

Award Citation: An inflatable, mini-foldable bicycle helmet with a patented pneumatic structure system, achieving unprecedented multifunctionality and convenience.