Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market , 52% Of Growth To Originate From APAC, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

styrene butadiene (sb) latex

size is estimated to grow by USD 1.50 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.68% during the forecast period. For comprehensive forecast and historic data on regions,market segments, customer landscape, and companies- Click for the snapshot of this report Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Type (Low, Medium, and High), Application (Paper processing, Fiber and carpet processing, Glass fiber adhesives, Adhesives, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Key Companies Covered Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Dow Chemical Co., EcoSynthetix Inc., Fosroc International Ltd., General Industrial Polymers, Hansol Holdings, JSR Corp., Jubilant Industries Ltd., Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Lanxess AG, LG Chem Ltd., Mallard Creek Polymers, MCTRON Inc., NANTEX INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Rishiroop Polymers Pvt. Ltd., RPM International Inc., S.R. Chemical, Synthomer Plc, and Trinseo PLC, Rockwood Lithium, AkzoNobel, Chemtura, Bridgestone,

MICHELIN, China Petroleum & Chemical, Reliance Industries Limited, Zeon Corporation, Goodyear Rubber Company.

Regions Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Region Outlook

North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of World

1.

APAC

-

APAC is estimated to contribute

52%. To the growth of the global market.

The Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.



The Styrene Butadiene (SB) latex market in Asia Pacific is experiencing significant expansion due to the thriving construction, pulp and paper, paints and coatings, and packaging industries. Key consumers of SB latex in the region include China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The expanding wood and furniture industry, as well as the packaging industry, are major contributors to the increasing demand for SB latex-based adhesives and sealants. These industries' continued growth is driving market expansion in the region. Additionally, the increasing demand for adhesive and sealant products from various industries, such as construction, furniture, and footwear, is expected to further fuel market growth throughout the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview



1.1 Low

1.2 Medium 1.3 High



2.1 Paper processing

2.2 Fiber and carpet processing

2.3 Glass fiber adhesives

2.4 Adhesives 2.5 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Styrene Butadiene (SB) latex is a hydrocarbon compound used extensively in various industries for adhesive and coating applications. SB latex with low butadiene content is gaining popularity due to its environmental benefits. It helps reduce volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, contributing to a smaller carbon footprint. In certain applications, this type of SB latex offers enhanced mechanical properties, such as improved tensile strength and abrasion resistance, making it suitable for industries where durability is crucial. The increasing demand for eco-friendly and high-performing products is driving the growth of the global SB latex market. Specifically, low butadiene SB latex is preferred due to its superior chemical and UV resistance, resulting in more durable coatings and adhesives. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex market refers to the global trade of styrene butadiene latex, a type of elastomeric dispersion. This market encompasses various applications, including paper processing, mortar additives, adhesives, coatings, sealants, and paper coatings. SB latex is produced through the polymerization reaction of butadiene and styrene monomers, with the assistance of emulsifiers. In the paper processing segment, SB latex is used for coating and sizing paper. In the mortar additives segment, it enhances the plasticity and workability of mortar. In the adhesives industry, it is used in the production of pressure-sensitive adhesives. In the coatings segment, SB latex is utilized in paints and coatings to improve their elasticity and durability. The carpet industry also uses SB latex as a binder in the production of carpet backing. In the sealants segment, it is used to produce high-performance sealants with excellent adhesion and flexibility. The sealants find applications in construction, automotive, and other industries. SB latex is also used in the impregnation of fiber materials, such as glass fiber processing, to improve their strength and durability. The feedstock for SB latex production includes butadiene and styrene, which are obtained from refineries and petrochemical plants. The production process requires refrigeration equipment to maintain the temperature during the polymerization reaction.

Market Overview

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex is a versatile elastomeric material derived from the polymerization of Styrene and Butadiene monomers. It is widely used in various industries due to its excellent properties such as print quality, water resistance, film-forming properties, and adhesion. In the paper processing segment, SB Latex is used as binders for coated paper and impregnation for improving stability and reducing fraying. In the construction industry, it is used as mortar additives for enhancing bonding adhesion, compressive strength, and tensile strength. SB Latex finds extensive applications in adhesives, coatings, sealants, paper coatings, and packaging materials. It is used in the automotive industry for producing lightweight automotive materials and in the renewable energy sector for manufacturing eco-friendly and sustainable latex-based products. The textile, furniture, and e-commerce industries also use SB Latex for producing durable and resilient products. SB Latex is produced through a polymerization reaction involving Styrene, Butadiene, and an emulsifier. The resulting Styrene Butadiene copolymers exhibit excellent properties such as water resistance, abrasion resistance, and adhesion. SB Latex alternatives are also available in the market, offering similar benefits but with different chemical compositions. In the paper industry, SB Latex is used for producing high-quality coated paper, while in the carpet industry, it is used for back coating tufted carpets to improve their stability and durability. The adhesives industry uses SB Latex for producing pressure-sensitive adhesives and bonding adhesives. In the fiber processing industry, SB Latex is used for glass fiber processing and in the production of non-woven fabrics. SB Latex is also used in the production of acrylic, vinyl, and polyurethane coatings, offering improved properties such as print quality, water resistance, and durability. In the automotive industry, SB Latex is used for manufacturing lightweight automotive materials, while in the construction industry, it is used for producing green building materials. The properties of SB Latex make it an ideal choice for various applications, including residential complexes, commercial spaces, and architectural projects. Architects and developers use SB Latex-based products for their excellent bonding properties, durability, and resistance to environmental factors. The production of SB Latex involves the use of refrigeration equipment to maintain the temperature during the polymerization reaction. The resulting latex is a viscoelastic material with plasticity, making it easy to handle and apply. The monomers used in the production of SB Latex include Styrene, Butadiene, and carboxylic acid. The polymerization reaction results in the formation of Styrene Butadiene copolymers, which exhibit excellent properties such as adhesion, abrasion resistance, and water resistance. In summary, Styrene Butadiene Latex is a versatile material with a wide range of applications in various industries, including paper processing, construction, automotive, textile, furniture, e-commerce, renewable energy, and adhesives. Its excellent properties, such as print quality, water resistance, film-forming properties, and adhesion, make it an ideal choice for various applications. The production of SB Latex involves the use of refrigeration equipment and the polymerization reaction of Styrene, Butadiene, and carboxylic acid to form Styrene Butadiene copolymers.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

11.1 Rockwood Lithium

11.2 AkzoNobel

11.3 Chemtura

11.4 Bridgestone

11.5 MICHELIN

11.6 China Petroleum & Chemical

11.7 Reliance Industries Limited

11.8 Zeon Corporation

11.9 Goodyear Rubber Company.

12

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

