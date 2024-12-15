New York law enforcement warn about CEO ‘hit list’

(MENAFN) The New York Department (NYPD) has issued a warning to healthcare executives about heightened threats following the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Posters featuring the names and salaries of several other healthcare CEOs have surfaced across Manhattan and online. The arrest of 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, who is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting, has not stopped online reactions that encourage targeting similar executives.



The posters, which accuse healthcare CEOs of causing harm to people by denying medical claims, suggest that Thompson's death was a result of corporate greed. Some social media users have supported the shooting, sharing personal grievances about healthcare denials and expressing anger at corporate influence on US politics. The NYPD has raised concerns that Mangione's actions could inspire further attacks from individuals with grievances. Experts warn that the threat of copycat violence is significant, given the attention surrounding the case and the widespread frustration with the healthcare system.

