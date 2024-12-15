Syrian jihadist assembly rejects condemning Israeli offensives

(MENAFN) A spokesperson for the Syrian jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) refrained from directly condemning Israel's recent and ground invasion in Syria, despite persistent questioning from a British journalist. Opposition forces led by HTS and the Free Syrian recently seized control of Damascus, causing President Bashar Assad to flee to Russia. Following this, Israel carried out around 480 airstrikes, targeting Assad’s military assets and expanding its beyond the Golan Heights.



When asked about Israel's military actions, HTS spokesman Obeida Arnaout focused on the group's priority to restore basic services in newly liberated areas, such as bakeries, electricity, and water. He emphasized the need to revive civilian life and infrastructure but did not comment specifically on Israel’s strikes. Arnaout stressed that HTS wants all parties to respect Syria’s sovereignty, but avoided directly addressing Israel’s role.



Reports suggest HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani has stated that the group is not prepared to confront Israel militarily at the moment. Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have linked the fall of Assad’s government to the IDF’s campaign, which they say aimed to weaken Syria's alliances with Hezbollah and Iran. Defense Minister Israel Katz described the Israeli incursion as part of a strategy to create a "sterile defense zone" to prevent terrorism in Syria.

