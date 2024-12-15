UN General Assembly demands ‘immediate unconditional’ Gaza ceasefire

(MENAFN) The UN General Assembly has passed a resolution calling for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, in an effort to end the 14-month war. The non-binding resolution was approved by 158 votes in favor, 9 against, and 13 abstentions. It also urges the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas. This move comes after the US vetoed a similar resolution in the UN Security Council last month, arguing that it did not tie the ceasefire to the release of Israeli hostages.



During Wednesday’s vote, the US reaffirmed its position, with Ambassador Robert Wood condemning the resolution as "shameful and wrong." Wood argued that an unconditional ceasefire would send a dangerous message to Hamas, undermining efforts to negotiate and secure the release of hostages. Israel’s envoy, Danny Danon, echoed this sentiment, claiming that a ceasefire would only benefit Hamas, labeling the vote as one of "complicity" rather than compassion.



The humanitarian situation in Gaza has worsened dramatically since the conflict erupted on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing over 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages. Israeli officials report that approximately 100 hostages remain in captivity. Nearly 45,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza since the conflict began, according to Hamas-run authorities. The UN has repeatedly warned about the dire conditions in Gaza, with the organization’s Middle East peace coordinator stressing the need for urgent action as winter approaches.

