Turkey accuses Israel of threatening peace in Syria

(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan has accused Israel of undermining the potential for peace in Syria following recent developments in the war-torn country. Fidan stated that Israel’s actions are threatening Syria’s national unity, stability, and future. This comes after a surprise offensive by armed opposition groups, led by Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS), which resulted in the capture of major Syrian cities, including the capital, Damascus. President Bashar al-Assad and his family fled to Russia for asylum.



Israel’s military presence in southern Syria, aimed at creating a buffer zone to prevent terrorist attacks, has drawn criticism from Turkey. Fidan remarked that Israel, which had devastated Gaza, now posed a threat to Syria's peace. Turkey, which supports some Syrian opposition factions, emphasizes Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty, aiming to collaborate with regional and global partners to stabilize the country.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed Turkey’s concerns, noting that Israeli actions near the Golan Heights were detrimental to Syria’s stability. Meanwhile, Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz defended the military's actions, explaining the creation of a "sterile defense zone" to combat potential terrorist threats. The Israeli Air Force has reportedly struck over 320 targets in Syria, including military assets, aiming to prevent groups like Hezbollah from acquiring advanced weaponry.

