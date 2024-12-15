Al-Babtain 19Th Poetry Creativity Awards Ceremony Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Under the patronage of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain Cultural Foundation kicked off the activities of the 19th edition of the Poetry Creativity Awards ceremony, held at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center, honoring the creative poets and critics who have won the Foundation's awards.

During the opening speech, Representative of His Highness the Amir, of Information and Culture, and State Minister for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi welcomed the attendees, saying that this celebration reflects the greatness of Arabic literature.

He added that the visionary perspective of Al-Babtain went beyond words, becoming a comprehensive project that upholds the Arabic language, strengthens its presence, and reinforces the values of cultural dialogue and human communication.

For his part, Chairman of the Foundation's Board of Trustees, Saud Al-Babtain expressed his appreciation to His Highness the Amir for his kind patronage of the 19th session of the Foundation's awards.

Al-Babtain recalled the legacy of the late poet Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, highlighting his contributions to poetry and the Arabic language, his humanitarian efforts, dedication, and enlightened vision.

During the ceremony, Al-Babtain announced doubling the prize amounts in recognition of the poets' efforts and in honor of this exceptional session named after the late poet Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain.

He also invited Abdulaziz Al-Surayaa, a close companion of the late Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, to deliver a speech on behalf of the Foundation, in acknowledgment of his efforts, support, and dedication to the late poet.

In his speech, Al-Surayaa shared heartfelt words about his late colleague, recounting moments from their meetings, the late poet's contributions, and his commitment to promoting culture and highlighting the role of poets and intellectuals.

The award-winning poet, Dr. Khalifah Al-Wugayyan, who received the honorary award for his contributions to enriching the Arabic poetry movement, delivered a speech on behalf of the winners.

He expressed his gratitude to the Foundation and for being recognized by such distinguished institution with a unique Arab and global imprint in the fields of culture, literature, and poetry.

This edition will also include panel discussions and cultural seminars addressing issues related to poetry and literary creativity, featuring several academics and critics participants.

The event will continue for three days, and will offer valuable opportunities for the exchange of insights and experiences among individuals interested in Arabic poetry. (end)

shd













MENAFN15122024000071011013ID1108994562