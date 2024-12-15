Lulu Launches 'Qatari Products Our First Choice' Initiative

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The retail giant LuLu Hypermarket inaugurated the 'Qatari Products: Our First Choice' initiative at its D-Ring Road outlet, marking a grand celebration of local products in collaboration with the of Municipality.

Running from December 12 to 18, this week-long festival highlights the finest food and non-food products from Qatar, celebrating the nation's rich cultural heritage and traditions. Since its inception in 2010, the festival has become a hallmark event across all LuLu outlets in the region, showcasing locally produced goods while supporting small Qatari businesses and entrepreneurs.

Shoppers can explore a wide range of fresh produce, including vegetables, herbs, chicken, eggs, Arabic lamb and beef, chilled and frozen items, dairy, processed foods, baked goods, groceries, health and beauty products, linens, pillow and table covers, bedsheets, and much more.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Saud Al Marri from the Food Security Department at the Ministry of Municipality; Ahmed Al Yafei from the Agricultural Affairs Department; Fardan Al Fardan, General Manager of Safwa Farm; Mohammed Ismail Al Mohammed, General Manager of Mahaseel Company; and Dr. Mohamed Althaf, Global Director of LuLu Group. Senior officials from LuLu management and distinguished Qatari nationals from public and private sector organizations were also in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Mohamed Althaf emphasized Qatar's advancements in agriculture and food security. He said:“Qatar has made remarkable strides in strengthening its agricultural capabilities and enhancing food security. This initiative highlights the progress in local food production, the nation's growing self-sufficiency, and the availability of high-quality, pesticide-free products.”

Over the past eight years, Qatar's agricultural sector has evolved to meet 80% of the nation's essential food requirements, a testament to its investment in modern farming technologies and sustainable practices. Dr. Althaf added:“This growth is not just about quantity but also quality. From high-quality crops to specialty products once imported, Qatar's farms now offer an impressive range of fresh and local produce.”

The festival also serves as a platform to connect consumers with Qatar's agricultural heritage. By celebrating local farming traditions and culinary practices, it fosters pride in locally produced food and ensures the preservation of traditional agricultural knowledge.

While no nation is entirely self-sufficient in food, Qatar has successfully developed a robust supply chain for short-life perishables. The country can now meet immediate food needs within a two-to-three-day window, ensuring continuous availability of fresh produce and dairy products.

This year's festival showcases over 300+ locally produced items from 35 Qatari farms, along with renowned Qatari brands such as Baladna, Safwa Farm, Agrico Qatar, Dandy, Al Maha, Rawa, Rayyan, Qbake, Pearl, Jawharh, Flora, Gourmet, and many more.