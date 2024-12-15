UnitedHealth CEO calls for health care reform after tragic loss of colleague

(MENAFN) UnitedHealth Group's CEO, Andrew Witty, penned an op-ed urging for care reform after his associate, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was tragically killed last week in a deliberate assault while en route to the company’s annual investor day in New York City.



Witty’s opinion piece was published on Friday in The New York Times. In it, he expressed gratitude for the “outpouring of support for Brian,” who led the insurance division of UnitedHealth Group. However, he also shared that he and his team are “struggling to make sense of this unconscionable act and the vitriol that has been directed at our colleagues who have been barraged by threats.”



Witty emphasized that "No employees — be they the people who answer customer calls or nurses who visit patients in their homes — should have to fear for their and their loved ones' safety," adding that the company is committed to improving the health care system.



"We know the health system does not work as well as it should, and we understand people's frustrations with it. No one would design a system like the one we have. And no one did. It's a patchwork built over decades," Witty stated. “We are willing to collaborate with anyone, as we always have — health care providers, employers, patients, pharmaceutical companies, governments and others — to discover solutions that offer high-quality care at lower costs.”

