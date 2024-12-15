Kuwait's Ambassador: 'We Share Qatar's Joy On National Day'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of Kuwait to Qatar H E Khaled Badr Al Mutairi extended his heartfelt congratulations and blessings to Qatar, its Amir, government, and people, on the occasion of its National Day.

He stated,“We share Qatar's joy on this glorious day, as we are bound by strong ties, deep kinship, solid fraternal relations and a shared destiny.”

In a special statement to QNA, the Ambassador congratulated Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the brotherly Qatari people on the successful on the 2024 constitutional amendments to Qatar's permanent constitution.

He also expressed his congratulations to Qatar for successfully hosting the 44th Gulf Summit, highlighting its commitment to supporting the pioneering journey of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and its efforts to maintain the unity and cohesion of the Gulf family. He wished the brotherly State of Qatar continued prosperity, safety and progress.

The Ambassador praised Qatar's steadfast and unwavering stance on regional and international issues, rooted in its foreign policy, which adopts mediation and peaceful resolution of conflicts a policy aligned with that of Kuwait.

He specifically highlighted Qatar's advocacy for the cessation of the occupation entity's aggressions against the brothers in Palestine and Lebanon.

Al Mutairi said that Qatar's record in mediation is exemplary, most notably its distinguished role during this period in stopping the bloodshed in Gaza, rejecting harm to innocent civilians and sparing them the repercussions of these confrontations that have escalated the conflict.

He commended Qatar's achievements, particularly hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which gave the world an opportunity to learn about Qatar and its advancements in various cultural, humanitarian and tourism fields, turning it into a global focal point.

He added that the memories of the opening ceremony, matches, and outstanding organization remain vivid in everyone's minds.

The Ambassador further noted that Qatar did not stop at this extraordinary achievement, as Doha continues to launch numerous initiatives to host and organise international events and global exhibitions. Among these is Qatar's hosting of the next three editions of the Arab Cup in 2025, 2029, and 2033.

He expressed Kuwait's pride, as a fellow Gulf nation, in these accomplishments that have impressed the world and wished Qatar continued success in its journey of progress and achievement.