MeitY Grants ₹2 Crores Funding to 5 Start-ups Incubated at BIMTECH AIC

Bengaluru, December 11th, 2024: Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) Greater Noida, a leading Business School in India, is at the forefront of fostering start-up growth under the SAMRIDH program, an initiative by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Through this program, AIC-BIMTECH has supported eight startups, five of which have successfully secured ₹2 crores in funding from MeitY. The funded 5 startups are Cunomial, Credit Siddhi, Origin Connect, Transport Simple, and Vacus. This achievement underscores the program's pivotal role in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, contributing to an aggregated valuation of ₹75 crores, and driving economic growth towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH stated "SAMRIDH program has been instrumental in enabling BIMTECH to further this mission by providing resources and insights tailored to the unique needs of early-stage ventures. Our researchers and faculty actively contribute to building a knowledge foundation that startups can draw upon to make informed decisions, innovate more effectively, and stay ahead in competitive markets. BIMTECH is committed to creating a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem where startups can grow with a strong foundation in research, continuous learning, and a passion for meaningful impact."



Dr. Shalini Singh, Chairperson; Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship Development and Acting CEO of AIC BIMTECH, sheds light by stating “At AIC BIMTECH, we provide comprehensive support for startups offering not just soft infrastructure and co working spaces but also invaluable mentorship, extensive networking, opportunities for market access, investor connections, and a range of business development activities. This approach ensures that startups are equipped with the right tools and resources to scale their operations, innovate, and thrive in an ever-evolving market landscape.”



With a strong commitment to create a dynamic ecosystem, AIC BIMTECH has successfully supported around 400 startups and established more than 200 partnerships, fostering a vibrant incubation environment. Birla Institute of Management Technology has also empowered these startups to accelerate their growth by providing tailored mentorship, strategic business networking, team-building support, investor relations, and helping them secure the resources essential for scaling.

The eight start-ups supported by AIC BIMTECH are Cunomial, Credit Siddhi, Origin Connect, Transport Simple, Vacus, Fabrik, Detrocel, and Ecotio. These start-ups are making notable progress in their respective fields, fostering innovation, creating Job opportunities, generating revenue, and making a significant impact on India’s economy.



Inspired by its founders Late Basant Kumar Birla and Sarala Birla, BIMTECH pioneered innovative programs like PGDM, PGDM-International Business (IB), PGDM-Retail Management (RM), and PGDM-Insurance Business Management (IBM), nurturing individuals into global leaders. Also, BIMTECH is now AACSB accredited, joining the Ivy League of Top Globally Recognized B-Schools. Fostering a symbiotic relationship, the institute excels in management education, supported by its globally placed robust alumni network of over 8000 individuals.





