Tata Steel launches its corporate podcast ‘FiredUp’

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 12, 2024: Tata Steel has launched its corporate podcast, FiredUp, which will feature industry leaders, visionaries, and trailblazers from all walks of life to engage in interesting and inspiring conversations for the benefit of the public at large. This, one-of-its-kind initiative by Tata Steel, debuted with Jayanta Bannerjee, Chief Information Officer (CIO), Tata Steel, as the first guest who spoke on the topic titled ‘Transforming Tomorrow: The Digital Way’. As CIO of Tata Steel, Jayanta Banerjee has been spearheading IT, Digital, and Industrial Automation-led Digital and Industry 4.0/5.0 transformation to create business value. Gaurav Mandlecha, an alumnus of BITS Pilani, was the host for the debut edition of FiredUp. Gaurav, a dynamic contributor to India's startup ecosystem, blends engineering and economics expertise with an entrepreneurial mindset.



The title for the podcast, FiredUp, has its genesis in the steelmaking process and symbolises future guests who are “full of energy and determination to lead the way” in their respective fields. While the initial editions of FiredUp will engage in conversations with leaders from within the Tata Steel ecosystem, going forward it will extend it to professionals and stalwarts from all walks of life.



Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said: “Today podcasts have not only become a very interesting and powerful medium for serious and engaging conversations but also hold the potential to reach audiences who are not big consumers of traditional media platforms. FiredUp aims to curate conversation-based content that will look within and beyond the steel sector, thus making it a source of information, knowledge, and inspiration for a wide range of audiences. We are excited to make this new beginning with the FiredUp podcast series and look forward to bringing on board some amazing guests who will make each episode a memorable one for our audience.”







