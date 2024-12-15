Turkey urges Russia, Iran to avoid military intervention in Syria
12/15/2024 3:57:26 AM
(MENAFN) Turkey announced on Friday it had called on Russia and Iran not to interfere army to aid Bashar al-Assad’s troops as opposition groups rose their quick improvement on Damascus that resulted with the Syrian strongman’s removal.
“The most important thing was to talk to the Russians and Iranians to ensure that they didn’t enter the equation militarily. We had meetings with (them) and they understood,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan asid to Turkey’s private NTV television.
He declared if Moscow and Tehran, both main al-Assad partners since the beginning of the civil war in 2011, had come to the Syrian leader’s support, the opposition group could still have succeeded but the results could have been far more violent.
“If Assad had received support, the opposition could have achieved victory with their determination, but it would have taken a long time and could have been bloody,” he announced.
Turkey’s purpose was to “hold focused talks with the two important power players to ensure minimum loss of life,” Fidan stated.
