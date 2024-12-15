Esterad Bank Appoints Hana Al Murran as Head of Compliance and MLRO

(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) Manama – 14 December 2024: Esterad Bank, a fully owned subsidiary of Esterad Ventures W.L.L., today announced the appointment of Hana Al Murran as Head of Compliance and Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO). With over 21 years of experience in regulatory banking, compliance, governance, and anti-money laundering (AML), Ms. Al Murran will lead the Bank’s efforts to maintain the highest standards of regulatory compliance and integrity across its operations.



In her role, Ms. Al Murran will oversee compliance and AML frameworks, ensuring alignment with the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) regulations, as well as international standards. She will focus on developing and implementing robust compliance strategies, enhancing compliance risk frameworks, and ensuring the Bank meets its commitment to the highest levels of compliance and governance standards.



Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Ahmed Abdulrahman, Acting CEO of Esterad Bank, said, “The appointment of Hana Al Murran underscores our dedication to maintaining a strong compliance culture and upholding the trust of our stakeholders. Hana’s extensive regulatory experience and her deep expertise in anti-money laundering oversight and governance will be instrumental in supporting our strategic objectives and ensuring that the Bank continues to operate with excellence and integrity.”



Prior to joining Esterad Bank, Ms. Al Murran held senior leadership roles at financial institutions in Bahrain and the region. She served as Head of Compliance, Governance, and MLRO at SAYACORP (formerly known as First Energy Bank), and previously held other key senior roles at Ithmaar Bank and the CBB.



Ms. Al Murran holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Strathclyde Business School, UK, and a Bachelor of Science in Banking and Finance from the University of Bahrain. She is also a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist from the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists.





