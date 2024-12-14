MOP Begins Rehabilitation Of The Inter-American Highway In Chiriquí

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) David/Chiriquí: For a quarter of a million dollars, the of Public Works began the rehabilitation of some critical points of the Inter-American Highway that were affected by the intense rains recorded last October and November in the province of Chiriquí. José Luis Andrade, of Public Works, headed the start of the works that began in the district of David, at one of the points that could cause the collapse of the Inter-American Highway, at the entrance to the city of David and that would harm economic activities and the transit of drivers towards the border sector and Central America. Andrade said they hope to intervene in other risk areas along the Inter-American Highway in January, once the rains have subsided. By April 2025, the rehabilitation and containment works on walls, which are intended to be carried out in some areas of eastern Chiriquí, in Bella Vista, El Común and San Lorenzo, as well as in sectors of Boquete, Tierras Altas and Barú, will be completed.

