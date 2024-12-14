عربي


Explosion In Dnipro: One Killed, Two Police Officers Among Wounded

12/14/2024 3:10:02 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion occurred in Dnipro that killed one person and injured other people, including two Police officers.

This was reported by the police on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.


“Police are working at the scene of the explosion in one of Dnipro's central districts. According to preliminary information, a person was killed in the explosion, and there were wounded, including two police officers. The victims were taken to hospital,” the post reads.

The incident reportedly took place on December 14 at around 14:45.

All relevant services are working at the scene.

Photo credit: National Police

UkrinForm

