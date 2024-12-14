Maharashtra On Path To Become India's First $1-Trillion Economy: Fadnavis

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Dec 14 (KNN)

Maharashtra Chief Devendra Fadnavis announced on Friday that the state is well on its way to becoming India's first USD 1-trillion economy, aiming to achieve the milestone between 2028 and 2030.

Speaking at the inauguration of the World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) in Mumbai, Fadnavis highlighted Maharashtra's achievements and outlined plans to position it as the country's most developed state.

“We successfully surpassed the USD 500-billion benchmark last fiscal and are confident of becoming the first USD 1-trillion state,” he said.

The event was attended by dignitaries including former minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, WHEF founder Swami Vidyanand, president Rajesh Sharma, and Padmashri T V Mohandas Pai.

Fadnavis emphasised Mumbai's evolving role as a hub for fintech innovation.“While already the financial capital, Mumbai is set to become the fintech capital of India,” he said.

He praised the WHEF for integrating Indian cultural principles with economic strategies, contrasting them with Western models.“Our culture ensures development for all, unlike the selective growth seen in Western systems,” he added.

The Chief Minister also detailed a comprehensive advisory committee tasked with identifying growth opportunities across various sectors.“Our policies are being designed to create a global development chain, supported by robust logistics and road infrastructure,” he said.

He lauded Maharashtra's achievements in environmental sustainability, citing the 2020 National Development Survey, which ranked the state first for rejuvenated groundwater levels.

He also noted increasing forest cover and highlighted initiatives in green energy and river interlinking to ensure sustainable development.

Fadnavis commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies for accelerating national progress, including lifting over 25 crore people out of poverty in the past decade.“India is moving forward as the world's third superpower.

The goal of a USD 5-trillion economy, originally set for 2030, will now likely be achieved by 2028,” he said, underlining Maharashtra's pivotal role in the country's economic ascent.

The WHEF event underscored the importance of leveraging traditional values to achieve modern development goals, with Fadnavis reiterating his commitment to Maharashtra's transformation.

(KNN Bureau)