S-Korean law enforcement raid leader`s office

(MENAFN) South Korean have raided the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol as part of an investigation into his brief imposition of martial law last week, which sparked nationwide protests. The raids, which aim to gather evidence related to the six-hour decree, were carried out after a search warrant named Yoon as a suspect. The operation targeted several areas, including the president's office, the cabinet meeting room, and the Presidential Security Service.



Yoon, who became the first sitting South Korean president to be placed under an exit ban, was not at the presidential office during the police operation. Last week, he announced the martial law in a televised address, accusing the opposition Democratic Party of preparing for a "rebellion" and being sympathetic toward North Korea. The decree triggered widespread protests, and lawmakers quickly voted to lift it.



The Democratic Party, which holds a parliamentary majority, filed a motion for Yoon’s impeachment, citing the controversial martial law. Yoon narrowly survived the impeachment attempt after members of his ruling People Power Party boycotted the vote.



As the investigation continues, police have raided several other locations, including Seoul Metropolitan Police offices and the National Assembly Police Guards, arresting multiple officials, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun. Despite the political turmoil, President Yoon has refused to resign, instead calling on his party to stabilize the situation.



