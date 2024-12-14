Italian Envoy Bartoli Hoping To Strengthen Ties With India Through Football

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Italian Ambassador Antonio Bartoli sees sports as a powerful tool for fostering international friendships. Bartoli believes initiatives at the grassroots level could inspire a new generation of talent while strengthening cultural ties. In an exclusive interview with IANS, Bartoli highlighted former winner Italy's plans to introduce football coaching programs for underprivileged children in India given the number of football lovers in the country.

“Very much so! Frankly, I do believe a lot in sports because our task is to build bridges and I think is a great catalyst for friendship. Unfortunately, we have different passions because cricket is not so popular in Italy. But I think especially that you are a continent, so especially in some areas of your huge country, there are football lovers, and what we are working on.

“The idea that we are developing, I just arrived, is to have coaches for youth teams. For example, starting with Italian clubs they can send their coaches to teach kids, especially underprivileged kids, in summer camps, and then organise a tournament out of it. That would be a wonderful experience for these kids, and maybe a way of discovering new talents. There have been Italian players, above all Alessandro Del Piero, who came to India to play, and so we can have them as guests to launch this project,” Antonio told IANS in an exclusive interview.

The two nations have faced each other in only one international match when India lost 0-1 against Italy-B at the 1982 Nehru Cup Group Stage. Although there has been a dearth in the number of Italian players who have participated in the Indian Super League with the total being three -- Alessandro Del Piero, Marco Materazzi and Alessandro Nesta -- all of whom were in the 2006 FIFA World Cup-winning squad, are legends of Italy and have graced the league with their presence.

In recent years football teams from across the world have realised the potential that the Indian markets hold given the dense population and their love for football. La Liga clubs like Sevilla are partnering with I-League 2 team FC Bengaluru United, and Atletico Madrid, have previously partnered with ISL side Atletico De Kolkata, now known as Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and went on to partner with I-League side Inter Kashi.

Alongside the heavy Spanish influence, English football has also contributed to Indian football with several different initiatives. Manchester City has travelled to India several times for a trophy tour, Manchester United's United We Play initiative which aims to develop the sport at a grassroots level and the Premier League Next Gen Cup 2024 saw history being created as Punjab FC became the first team from India to beat Premier League youth sides as they registered victories against both Everton and Aston Villa's youth teams.