Egypt Reiterates Opposition To Israel Incursion Into Buffer Zone With Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatti has re-affirmed his country's full rejection of Israeli incursion into the buffer zone with Syria.

Participating in the Arab ministerial contact committee meeting on Syria held in Jordan on Saturday, Abdelatti spoke about Egypt's stance that stressed the need of standing side by side with Syrians in this accurate condition, Egypt's Foreign said in a statement.

The minister went to say that the Egyptian position also called for maintaining Syrian's unity, territorial integrity and as well as backing the state's institutions to boost its potential to play its role in serving Syrians, it added.

He deplored systematic Israeli occupation strikes that targeted Syrian army's infrastructure and capacity.

He further condemned Israeli forces for occupying Syria's territories and violating the agreement on disengagement signed between Israel and Syria in 1974 in a manner that breaches international law.

Abdelatti underlined the significance of launching an inclusive political process in Syria that contains all segments of society, and its social and political powers to make national reconciliation and ensure a successful transitional period, the statement concluded. (end)

