EU Calls For Swift And Orderly Resolution Of Crisis In South Korea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- The European Union called on Saturday for a swift and orderly to the current crisis in South Korea following the parliamentآ's vote to impeach the president.

In a statement, the EU stressed the importance of resolving the crisis in accordance with the South Korean constitution.

The statement also emphasized that the Republic of Korea is an important strategic partner of the European Union.

Earlier today, South Korea's National Assembly (parliament) voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched imposition of martial law. Yoon will be suspended from his duties as soon as the impeachment resolution is delivered to his office, while Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will serve as acting president, the country's Younhap News Agency reported.

The motion will now be sent to the Constitutional Court, which will decide whether to reinstate Yoon or remove him from office. (end)

