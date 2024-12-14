Ukraine’s Premier predicts financial assistance from alliance countries

(MENAFN) Ukraine predicted to get up to USD20 billion from the EU, USD3.7 billion from Canada, and USD3 billion from both UK and Japan, as well as USD20 billion from the U.S., which will guarantee financial stability in the nation during 2025. This was declared by Primer Denys Shmyhal at an official conference on Friday, Ukrinform reads.



“This week, the U.S. announced the provision of $20 billion in financial support to Ukraine. This is part of the G7 support package at the expense of proceeds from frozen Russian assets. The total will amount to $50 billion,” he said.



The chief of stressed that the USD20 billion from the U.S. has now been sent to the World Bank fund, through which the amount will be obtainable to Ukraine.



"In addition to this $20 billion, we expect to receive up to $20 billion from the EU, $3.7 billion from Canada, $3 billion from the UK, and $3 billion from Japan," Shmyhal announced.



