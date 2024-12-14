SOCAR Strengthens Safety Measures Amid Unstable Weather Conditions
12/14/2024 6:10:07 AM
SOCAR has implemented enhanced safety measures at the production
areas of its Azneft PU due to sharp changes in weather and windy,
unstable conditions across the country, Azernews
reports.
The company announced that hazardous work has been restricted,
and measures have been taken to safeguard workers' health in
accordance with labor standards.
Awareness campaigns are ongoing, and evacuations have been
carried out from several offshore production sites. SOCAR continues
to closely monitor the situation to ensure the safety of its
personnel.
