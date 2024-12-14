SOCAR Strengthens Safety Measures Amid Unstable Weather Conditions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) SOCAR has implemented enhanced safety measures at the production areas of its Azneft PU due to sharp changes in weather and windy, unstable conditions across the country, Azernews reports.

The company announced that hazardous work has been restricted, and measures have been taken to safeguard workers' in accordance with standards.

Awareness campaigns are ongoing, and evacuations have been carried out from several offshore production sites. SOCAR continues to closely monitor the situation to ensure the safety of its personnel.