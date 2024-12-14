Bisleri Unviels New #DRINKITUP Sports Campaign Featuring Shahid Kapoor And Football Stars

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Bisleri International , India's leading packaged drinking water player today unveiled its latest Bisleri #DRINKITUP sports campaign featuring star Shahid Kapoor alongside prominent franchises. The campaign emphasizes the importance of hydration in sports while encouraging audience to embrace the excitement of football.



The film showcases Shahid Kapoor stepping onto the football field, accompanied by top Indian football talents, including the national team captain Rahul Bheke and Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahul KP, and Aakash Sangwan, representing Mumbai CITY FC, FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyan FC and Kerala Blasters.





Shahid, known for his dynamic screen presence and dedication to his craft, adds a fresh and playful energy to the campaign, making it both engaging and inspiring to the viewers.







Commenting on the campaign, Tushar Malhotra, Director-Sales & Marketing, Bisleri International, said,“Bisleri is proud to champion football and hydration through the latest rendition of our ongoing #DrinkItUp campaign. Partnering with Shahid Kapoor was a natural choice, given his passion for fitness and sport combined with his youthful energy. The campaign is engaging and the interplay between Shahid and the players is entertaining.”





The campaign was conceptualised by in-house creative team and the talent was managed by Wavemaker.





Over the past few years, Bisleri International, has built a robust sports marketing program partnering with Procam International's marathons, National Games, Ultimate Table Tennis League, Dubai Marathon, Professional Golf Tour of India and several popular cricket franchises in India and UAE.





Campaign Link -

YouTube: youtu/JCq6VZoyEkw





About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.





Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Limonata, Spyci Jeera Rev and Pop. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.





The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.





For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit .