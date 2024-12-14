HMC Doctor Reminds Importance Of Flu Vaccination For Senior Citizens

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the cold season arriving, a senior official in Qatar is urging senior citizens and residents and their families to prioritize the annual flu shot. The free vaccine is available at more than 90 government, semi and private healthcare facilities across the country and offers crucial protection against the influenza virus, especially for vulnerable populations.

The flu can have severe consequences for older adults, often leading to hospitalization and even death. Dr. Hanadi Khamis Al Hamad, Deputy Chief for Long Term Care, Rehabilitation and Geriatric Care, and Medical Director of Rumailah Hospital and Qatar Rehabilitation Institute at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), emphasized the importance of vaccination.



Ministers tour Doha Metro facilities

Qatar Museum: Witness artists from Urban Truck Art Collective transforming truck into artistic masterpiece

Qatar Balloon Festival soars into fifth edition with colourful celebrations and family fun Qatar strongly condemns heinous massacre in Al Nuseirat Camp in Gaza

Read Also

"The flu shot is a simple and effective way to protect our senior citizens from the serious complications of influenza. It's particularly crucial for older adults with underlying health conditions, as they are more susceptible to severe illness,” Dr. Al Hamad said.“Numerous studies have demonstrated the efficacy of the flu vaccine in reducing the risk of flu-related illness, hospitalization, and death among older adults. By stimulating the immune system, the vaccine helps the body fight off the virus and reduces the severity of symptoms.”

Key benefits of the flu shot for older adults include:



Reduced risk of severe illness: The flu shot significantly lowers the chances of developing serious complications like pneumonia, bronchitis, and heart problems.

Shorter illness duration: Even if vaccinated individuals contract the flu, their symptoms tend to be milder and shorter-lived. Protection for loved ones and carers: By getting vaccinated, older adults help protect their family members and caregivers from infection.

“At HMC, patients can ask to receive their flu vaccine when they attend their scheduled outpatient's department appointments and we are encouraging them to do this as soon as possible,” Dr. Al Hamad said.“You can also take the vaccine at all Primary Health Care Centers and a range of private clinics in Qatar.”

Dr. Al Hamad said protecting our senior citizens is a community effort.

“By getting the flu shot, individuals are not only protecting themselves but also contributing to a healthier community. Encourage your loved ones to prioritize vaccination and help them access the necessary healthcare services,” she said.

How to Get Your Free Flu Vaccine in Qatar

Booking an appointment for the flu vaccine is simple:



PHCC: Call 107 for information or visit your nearest PHCC center for a walk-in flu vaccination. You can also receive the vaccine during one of your scheduled appointments.

Private Clinics: You can get the vaccine at more than 50 private clinics across Qatar. Contact your healthcare provider for more information. HMC OPD Appointments: The flu vaccine is available free for any patient attending an outpatients (OPD) appointment. During your scheduled OPD appointment at an HMC facility, ask your physician for the flu vaccine.