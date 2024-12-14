Drones Attacked Russian Orel - Oil Depot Was Hit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 14, drones attacked the Russian city of Orel, hitting an oil depot.

This was reported by the Telegram Baza , Ukrinform reports.

For example, residents of Orel heard loud explosions in the city. Previously, drones had tried to attack a local oil depot.

Local residents claimed to have heard several explosions.

Later, the head of the Orel region, Andrey Klychkov, confirmed the drone attack. According to him, the massive UAV attack resulted in a fire at the infrastructure facility, the Russian service of the BBC reports.

Klychkov also said that the fragments of the downed UAVs damaged the windows of several private houses. According to him, there were no casualties.

Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russiandepot in Bryansk region

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an industrial facility, probably an oil depot, caught fire in the Kamenskiy district of Rostov region of Russia as a result of a drone attack. Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had hit an oil depot in the Rostov region of Russia and destroyed a Buk-M3 radar station of Russian troops.

Photo: Getty Images