Dmggo And Wedge Partner To Tackle Record-Breaking Online Shopping Boom

DMGgo Partners with Wedge to Streamline Delivery Driver Hiring Amid Unprecedented Holiday Surge

- Jeff Corte, CEO DMGgoWESTLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Grand Rapids, MI, December 2024 – Behind every package, delivery, and smiling customer is a business racing to hire enough staff to meet demand. With spending increasing from $24 billion to $1.7 trillion in the third quarter of this year alone, businesses are being faced with an unprecedented holiday season surge. DMGgo , a leading provider of financial, operational, and compliance solutions for Delivery Service Providers (DSPs), Independent Service Providers (ISPs), and final-mile contractors, has partnered with Wedge , an innovative video interviewing platform, to help these businesses tackle delivery driver hiring challenges during the busy shopping season.Hiring Challenges Meet a Groundbreaking SolutionAs the online shopping boom continues to soar, businesses in the logistics industry are facing a perfect storm of skyrocketing demand and a surge in peak-season hiring for delivery drivers.There's never been a greater need to fill roles and hit the ground running than now. DMGgo is known for providing delivery businesses with a variety of services that help keep operations in order and have recently begun to incorporate Wedge into its suite of offerings to help these companies with hiring quality candidates faster.“We strive to provide best-in-class solutions for our customers and are confident WedgeHR is an ideal complement to our existing HR service portfolio,” said Jeff Corte, CEO of DMGgo.By using Wedge, DMGgo's clients can address recruitment bottlenecks and stay ahead of demand. The Wedge platform tackles key hiring pain points like reducing candidate ghosting, speeding up time-to-hire, and removing scheduling headaches by enabling candidates to respond on their own time. This means businesses can quickly connect with the right talent, keeping operations fully staffed and hassle-free."With online shopping at an all-time high, businesses need solutions that allow them to scale quickly. We're excited to be part of that solution, helping DMGgo's clients hire faster and stay operational during peak season,” said Matt Baxter, CEO of Wedge.About WedgeWedge is transforming hiring with its one-way video interviewing platform, designed to make recruitment faster, simpler, and more engaging. By solving major hiring hurdles, Wedge helps businesses connect with top talent when they need it most. Learn more at .About DMGgoDMGgo specializes in providing financial, operational, and compliance solutions to small businesses, particularly in the logistics sector. Their variety of services bolster delivery service providers, independent service providers, and final-mile contractors to streamline their processes, improve profitability, and focus on strategic growth. Learn more at .For media inquiries, please contact:...

