One Hit Wonders: A Rigorous Exploration Of Musical Ephemera

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author Kevin A. Morris documents the intriguing phenomenon of one-hit wonders in his new book, One Hit Wonders. This comprehensive guide examines artists who have momentarily captured global attention with a singular hit, substantiating each narrative with precise historical and cultural analysis.



Motivated by inaccuracies encountered during a trivia contest on a Princess in 2022, Morris committed over two years and 350 hours to researching and validating the true status of supposed one-hit wonders. This academic endeavor has culminated in a publication that rectifies common misconceptions and provides an empirical examination of transient musical fame from the inception of rock and roll to contemporary viral phenomena.



Spanning from the 1949 hit "Rocket 88" by Jackie Brenston & His Delta Cats to the 2019 sensation "Baby Shark" by Pinkfong, One Hit Wonders delivers an encyclopedic review of artists who achieved fleeting yet significant musical success. Each entry is rigorously fact-checked, offering readers a reliable account of the music industry's one-time chart-toppers and their lasting impact on both culture and the market.



One Hit Wonders is positioned as an essential text for those interested in the dynamics of music popularity and the ephemeral nature of fame within the industry. It serves both as an academic resource and a compelling read for anyone fascinated by the confluence of music, history, and statistics.



The book is now available on Amazon and the official website. It promises to enhance the existing literature on popular music by providing a thoroughly researched perspective on one-hit wonders.



About the Author



Resident and native of Santa Cruz, CA, Kevin A. Morris brings a background in accounting and a lifelong enthusiasm for music to his literary pursuits. His academic training was completed at Harbor High, Cabrillo College, and San Jose State, equipping him with a penchant for detailed research and data analysis. Beyond his professional life, Morris has devoted over four decades to coaching youth sports, demonstrating a commitment to community and development. An avid fan of local sports teams including the San Francisco 49ers, Giants, and Golden State Warriors, Morris embodies a blend of analytical rigor and community engagement.



