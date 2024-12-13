J&K Reports 22,196 TB Cases In 2 Years
Date
12/13/2024 3:15:09 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a total of 22,196 Tuberculosis cases, with 11,754 cases recorded in 2023 and 10,442 cases up to October 2024, the government of India informed the Parliament on Friday.
Minister of health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, in a reply to a question has informed that the government is implementing a National Strategic Plan (2017-2025) to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) by 2025, five years ahead of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal target of 2030.
“Under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP), significant progress has been made, with the TB incidence rate declining by 17.7%, from 237 per 100,000 population in 2015 to 195 per 100,000 in 2023, and TB-related deaths reduced by 21.4%, from 28 per lakh in 2015 to 22 per lakh in 2023,” the Minister said in a reply.
“Measures taken include targeted interventions in high-burden areas, free drugs and diagnostics, active case-finding campaigns, integration of TB services with Ayushman Bharat, private sector engagement with incentives, and scaling up molecular diagnostic labs,” he added.
“Initiatives like the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana provide nutritional support, while the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative offers additional nutritional, diagnostic, and vocational aid to TB patients and their families. Efforts also focus on reducing stigma, enhancing community awareness, and tracking cases through the Ni-kshay portal, along with preventive treatment for high-risk groups,” it said.
