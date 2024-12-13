Kuwait, UAE Fms Discuss Ties, Regional Issues
KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Friday discussed by phone with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan the solid and brotherly relations bonding the two countries and the brotherly peoples of Kuwait and the UAE.
The two sides in the phone contact discussed means of promoting the relations in various spheres, latest developments on the regional and international arenas as well as regional issues. (end)
