Kuwait, UAE Fms Discuss Ties, Regional Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Friday discussed by phone with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan the solid and brotherly relations bonding the two countries and the brotherly peoples of Kuwait and the UAE.

The two sides in the phone contact discussed means of promoting the relations in various spheres, latest developments on the regional and international arenas as well as regional issues. (end)

